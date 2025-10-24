'Anupama' episode recap: Anupama returns for Diwali, family conflicts reign
This week's Anupama episode brought a wave of emotions as Anupama returned home for Diwali, delighting in Bharti's recovery but quickly pulled into family conflicts.
Raahi's arrival stirred things up, especially after her tense moment with Gautam.
Meanwhile, Leela delayed Anupama's Mumbai trip, keeping everyone on edge.
Family dynamics and budding romances
Family ties took center stage—Maahi's admiration for Gautam showed as she started dressing like him, while Raahi grew uneasy after seeing Gautam, as Parag discussed her reaction with Prem.
Prem's secret plans for a new restaurant and Pari's suspicions about Raja added to the tension.
Amidst it all, Khyaati and Parag's bond improved, and hints of Ishani's odd behavior and Pakhi feeling dizzy set up more twists for upcoming episodes.