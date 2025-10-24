'Anupama' episode recap: Anupama returns for Diwali, family conflicts reign

Family dynamics and budding romances

Family ties took center stage—Maahi's admiration for Gautam showed as she started dressing like him, while Raahi grew uneasy after seeing Gautam, as Parag discussed her reaction with Prem.

Prem's secret plans for a new restaurant and Pari's suspicions about Raja added to the tension.

Amidst it all, Khyaati and Parag's bond improved, and hints of Ishani's odd behavior and Pakhi feeling dizzy set up more twists for upcoming episodes.