'KBC 17': Bachchan expresses disappointment as contestant loses ₹1 crore

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 , host Amitabh Bachchan was left disheartened when a contestant failed to answer the ₹1 crore question. The participant, Rachit Uppal, had shown exceptional intelligence and poise throughout the game. However, his bold decision-making in the final rounds, despite having doubts, disappointed Big B.

Game strategy About the ₹50L question on chemistry In the ₹50L question on chemistry, Uppal used his hint indicator lifeline. The question was: "Which of these minerals is named after a village in France where it was first discovered?" The options were A. Magnetite, B. Epsomite, C. Bauxite, and D. Danburite. He chose option C. Bauxite, thinking it could be aluminum ore, and he was right!

Question What was the ₹1 crore question? The question that stumped Uppal was: "The deepest underwater rescue ever occurred in 1973, when two men trapped nearly half a kilometer underwater were rescued. What was the name of the submarine?" The options were "A. Konsul, B. Pisces 3, C. DSB-2 Alvin, and D. Neptune 4." The contestant went with Neptune 4, which was the wrong answer, which reduced his winnings to ₹5L.