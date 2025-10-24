'Welcome To The Jungle' back on track; eyes mid-2026 release

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar will reportedly start shooting for the third installment of the popular comedy franchise, Welcome To The Jungle, in November. The actor will be shooting for 15 days in this schedule, which will mainly feature him and the ensemble cast. The film is directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala .

Release details 'This schedule will focus on key portions featuring Akshay' A source told Pinkvilla, "This schedule will focus on key portions featuring Akshay and the ensemble cast. The team plans to wrap up the remaining schedules by early next year as it gears up for the grand release around Mid-2026." "Major part of the shoot has been wrapped up. The makers are eyeing a mid-2026 theatrical release, marking one of the most-awaited comebacks of Bollywood's comedy universe."

Film details About 'Welcome to the Jungle' Welcome To The Jungle is one of the biggest comedy entertainers currently in production. It features larger-than-life sets, a massive star cast, and trademark Welcome-style madness. Apart from Kumar, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, and Jacqueline Fernandez, among others.