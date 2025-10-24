Kannada actor Divya Suresh identified as driver in hit-and-run case

The accident occurred near Nithya Hotel at around 1:30am when an unidentified speeding black car hit a motorcycle. The rider, Kiran G (25), was traveling with his cousins Anusha (24) and Anitha (33). While Kiran and Anusha sustained minor injuries, Anitha suffered a severe leg injury that required surgery at BGS Hospital. The First Information Report (FIR) states the driver fled without stopping after the accident.

Investigation progress

Tracing the vehicle to Suresh

Initially, the police complaint mentioned an unidentified black car driven by a woman. However, after examining CCTV footage from the accident site, they traced the vehicle to Suresh. A senior traffic police officer from Bengaluru West confirmed this development and stated that "the matter is under further investigation." Suresh had made headlines with her participation in the Kannada version of the hit reality show, Bigg Boss.