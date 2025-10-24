Asrani wished to die like an 'ordinary man': Manager
What's the story
The demise of legendary actor Asrani has left a deep void in Bollywood. The veteran actor, who worked for five decades, was known for his roles in movies like Abhimaan and Chhoti Si Baat. His manager, Babu Bhai Tibha, recently shared with ANI, "Asrani saab had told me, and also told his wife Manju ji, that he is a very simple person and wants to leave this world like an ordinary man." The late actor did not want any "fanfare."
Humble nature
Asrani was always content with whatever facilities were provided
Tibha further revealed that Asrani was always content with whatever facilities were provided by the producers. "He never asked for a separate van, never asked for a separate room." "Whatever the producers provided, within his capacity, whatever facilities were offered, he was happy with that." "I used to tell him often that you have star status and we should charge more for a project but he would always interrupt and say no."
Final days
His last films and health issues
Tibha also revealed that Asrani had been unwell for the past 15 days before his demise. He was taken to a hospital in Juhu after he complained of breathing problems. At the time of his death, he was shooting for Priyadarshan's Haiwaan with Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. His last projects include another Priyadarshan movie, Bhooth Bangla, where he shared screen space with Paresh Rawal and Kumar.