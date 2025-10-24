'Maybe do some research': Taapsee Pannu rubbishes Denmark move rumors

Actor Taapsee Pannu has dismissed rumors that she has moved to Denmark with her husband, badminton player Mathias Boe. The speculation was sparked by a report from a portal, which Pannu criticized for its sensational headline. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actor expressed her disbelief at the report and revealed she is currently in Mumbai .

Statement Pannu was eating dosas in Mumbai Pannu shared a post by the portal on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Can there be a less false and less sensational headline!!!??? Ya phir headline galat ho ya sahi aap tak ayegi 'sabse tez' portal (Or is it that the headline can be wrong or right, but portal is 'very fast')." "Maybe slow down and do a little bit of research.....???" She also revealed she was eating dosas in Mumbai.

Cultural adjustment Experiences of living in Denmark In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Pannu had shared her experiences of living in Denmark. She revealed that Boe's parents live with them. "What is strange for Danes but normal for us Indians is that Mathias's parents live with us; they have their own space on the ground floor... It's the most Indian thing I brought into the house."

Work schedule Managing time between India and Denmark Pannu also spoke about how she manages her time between India and Denmark. She said most of her shoots happen in winter, which is the best season to shoot in India. "Very rarely do we have shoots in the summer and rainy season, which is when it is summer in Denmark." "We end up spending time in Denmark during peak summer and return to India when the rains subside."