Tessa Thompson's 'Hedda' heads to streaming: When, where to watch Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Heads up, drama fans: Tessa Thompson stars in "Hedda," a fresh take on Henrik Ibsen's classic play, landing on Amazon Prime Video October 29.

The film follows Hedda, a woman stuck in a marriage that leaves her restless, as she makes bold—and sometimes destructive—choices.

It just hit US theaters on October 22, so streaming is right around the corner.