Next Article
Tessa Thompson's 'Hedda' heads to streaming: When, where to watch
Entertainment
Heads up, drama fans: Tessa Thompson stars in "Hedda," a fresh take on Henrik Ibsen's classic play, landing on Amazon Prime Video October 29.
The film follows Hedda, a woman stuck in a marriage that leaves her restless, as she makes bold—and sometimes destructive—choices.
It just hit US theaters on October 22, so streaming is right around the corner.
More about the film and its cast ensemble
Directed by Nia DaCosta, "Hedda" brings together a cast including Nina Hoss, Imogen Poots, and Nicholas Pinnock alongside Thompson.
Edited by Jacob Secher Schulsinger, the film's dark, emotional story has sparked mixed reactions, earning a 6.5/10 on IMDb so far.
If you're into intense character dramas, this might be one to add to your watchlist.