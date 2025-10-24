Kerala HC quashes ownership certificates: Mohanlal ivory case explained 

The Kerala High Court on Friday quashed the ownership certificates issued to actor Mohanlal for possessing ivory. The court ruled that the government's orders legalizing his possession were "illegal" and "unenforceable" in law. The decision came from a Division Bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Jobin Sebastian, who were hearing Public Interest Litigations (PILs) filed by James Mathew and Paulose against these certificates.

Allegations Petitions claimed certificates were issued illegally The petitioners argued that the certificates issued to Mohanlal were an attempt to legalize his illegal possession of ivory retrospectively. They alleged that these actions were the result of corruption and collusion. The Bench declared the 2016 government orders and ownership certificates for the ivory "void" and "illegal and unenforceable."

Judicial restraint Court refrained from commenting on other issues The Division Bench said, "We refrain from dealing with the arguments advanced on behalf of the petitioners as regards the manner in which the power to issue ownership certificates was exercised. We feel that any finding on those issues might prejudice the actor and the criminal proceedings pending against him." It also clarified that the state government could issue a new notification under Section 44 of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.

Case history Case dates back to 2011 The case dates back to 2011, when the Income Tax Department found illegal ivory at Mohanlal's Kochi property during a raid. At that time, he didn't have valid documents to possess these items. The Forest Department then filed a case against him under Section 50 of the Wildlife Protection Act for illegal possession of wildlife articles.