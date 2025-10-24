Bollywood composer Sachin Sanghvi arrested over sexual harassment allegations
Sachin Sanghvi, known for hit Bollywood tracks as part of Sachin-Jigar, was arrested in Mumbai this week after a 29-year-old woman accused him of sexual harassment.
She says he reached out to her on Instagram in February 2025, promising her a chance in his music album and proposing marriage.
She alleges he sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, including at his studio.
His lawyer has called the accusations 'baseless'
After the complaint, police quickly registered a case and took Sanghvi into custody under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
He's now out on bail while the investigation continues.
His lawyer has dismissed the accusations as baseless and is challenging how the arrest was handled.
For now, both sides are preparing for court as the investigation proceeds.