'Kantara' is coming to English theaters: What to know
Get ready—Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is hitting global screens in English on October 31.
This prequel dives into the roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual in old-school Karnataka, with Shetty pulling double duty as both Berme and a wise elder.
He went all-in for these roles, even training hard in Kalaripayattu (despite some tough injuries), as seen in behind-the-scenes clips.
The film is already a massive hit
The film has already raked in over ₹800 crore and is close to beating Chhaava's record.
For international viewers, the English version has been trimmed down for a tighter watch—now just over two hours.
With Oscar consideration underway, Kantara: Chapter 1 is showing that powerful storytelling really does cross borders.