'Kantara' is coming to English theaters: What to know Entertainment Oct 24, 2025

Get ready—Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 is hitting global screens in English on October 31.

This prequel dives into the roots of the Bhuta Kola ritual in old-school Karnataka, with Shetty pulling double duty as both Berme and a wise elder.

He went all-in for these roles, even training hard in Kalaripayattu (despite some tough injuries), as seen in behind-the-scenes clips.