'Spirit' teaser sparks war between Prabhas, SRK's fans

The teaser for the upcoming film Spirit , directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Prabhas , has sparked a social media war between fans of the Telugu actor and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan . The controversy erupted after the title card of Spirit , released on Prabhas's birthday (October 23), referred to him as "India's Biggest Superstar." This statement was met with backlash from Khan's fans, who felt it disrespected Khan's unmatched status in Indian cinema.

Fan reactions 'Legacy isn't declared in posters...': Netizens Khan's fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their anger. One user wrote, "India's Biggest Superstar? Nice try but there's only one Badshah who rules hearts from Mumbai to Morocco, #SRK. Legacy isn't declared in posters; it's earned over decades of magic, charm, and global love." Another user posted, "Biggest superstar? lmao, he ain't even big in Telugu industry."

Meme fest Fans shared throwback videos from Khan's global events Fans of Khan also shared memes and throwback videos from his global fan events, such as the Burj Khalifa lighting up for Pathaan. One tweet read, "Legacy isn't about posters; it's about presence." Another user quipped, "No disrespect to Prabhas but India's biggest superstar? SRK literally exists."

Counterattack Prabhas's supporters defended title in 'Spirit' On the other hand, Prabhas's fans defended the title given to him in Spirit. They argued that the Baahubali actor's pan-India and international appeal makes him deserving of such recognition. One fan wrote, "SRK? The guy whose last four movies needed cameos, remakes or 500 crore budgets just to break even? Prabhas dropped Salaar like a cultural nuke." Another user added, "India's Biggest Superstar box office record se banta hai jo Prabhas ke paas hai."