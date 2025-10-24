'Spirit' plot revealed: Will Prabhas's disgraced IPS officer exact justice? 

In the film, Prabhas plays a disgraced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who is determined to reclaim his position. After being terminated for misconduct, he finds himself in prison, where he encounters Raj's character. Their confrontation sets the stage for an intense narrative as Prabhas's character embarks on a high-stakes mission to dismantle a global crime syndicate.

Production details

More about the film

Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is set to be a grand global spectacle. The film will be shot over the course of a year, with Hyderabad as the first location. It will then move on to other locations in India and abroad. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The official release date of Spirit has not yet been disclosed.