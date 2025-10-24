'Spirit' plot revealed: Will Prabhas's disgraced IPS officer exact justice?
What's the story
On the occasion of actor Prabhas's birthday, Spirit director Sandeep Reddy Vanga unveiled a sound story that not only teased the film's plot but also left fans eagerly anticipating its release. The narrative features an intense prison confrontation between the characters of Prabhas and Prakash Raj. Raj plays a strict superintendent who believes in two types of people inside his jail: "either khakhis or kaidis."
Character details
Plot of 'Spirit'
In the film, Prabhas plays a disgraced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who is determined to reclaim his position. After being terminated for misconduct, he finds himself in prison, where he encounters Raj's character. Their confrontation sets the stage for an intense narrative as Prabhas's character embarks on a high-stakes mission to dismantle a global crime syndicate.
Production details
More about the film
Produced by T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures, Spirit is set to be a grand global spectacle. The film will be shot over the course of a year, with Hyderabad as the first location. It will then move on to other locations in India and abroad. The film also stars Triptii Dimri, Kanchana, and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. The official release date of Spirit has not yet been disclosed.