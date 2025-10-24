ISIS operatives planned major blasts in Delhi on Diwali
What's the story
The Delhi Police claimed it thwarted a major terror attack planned for Diwali, arresting two suspected Islamic State (ISIS) operatives. The suspects, both named Adnan, were planning to target crowded places in the national capital, such as a popular mall and a public park. The first suspect was arrested from Sadiq Nagar on October 16 while the second was nabbed from Bhopal. "The arrests...averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," said Pramod Kushwaha, additional commissioner of Police (Special Cell).
Evidence collected
Allegiance to ISIS, photographs of potential targets recovered
The police recovered a video of the suspects pledging allegiance to ISIS, along with photographs of potential target sites in Delhi. A makeshift timer device, a watch being used as an improvised timer for an explosive, was also seized. The duo had conducted reconnaissance of several crowded places where they planned to execute their attack, Kushwaha added.
Ongoing probe
Suspects in touch with foreign handlers
The suspects were reportedly undergoing training for fidayeen or suicide-style attacks. Electronic devices and other incriminating materials recovered from them indicate they were in touch with foreign handlers. Investigators are now looking into whether the suspects had links with Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). "We are investigating the wider network and their possible international connections," a police source told PTI.