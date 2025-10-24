The suspects were both named Adnan

ISIS operatives planned major blasts in Delhi on Diwali

The Delhi Police claimed it thwarted a major terror attack planned for Diwali, arresting two suspected Islamic State (ISIS) operatives. The suspects, both named Adnan, were planning to target crowded places in the national capital, such as a popular mall and a public park. The first suspect was arrested from Sadiq Nagar on October 16 while the second was nabbed from Bhopal. "The arrests...averted a possible terror attack in Delhi," said Pramod Kushwaha, additional commissioner of Police (Special Cell).