Next Article
How cloud seeding works: Can it clear Delhi's smog?
India
Delhi's gearing up for its first-ever artificial rain on October 29, hoping to clear out the thick post-Diwali smog.
The plan? Use planes to spray special chemicals into the clouds—a method called cloud seeding—to trigger rainfall and help wash away the pollution.
In 2018, NDTV's science editor Pallava Bagla witnessed a demonstration of the cloud seeding process during a test flight.
Cloud seeding in India
The Delhi government is spending ₹3.21 crore on five cloud seeding trials, after delays earlier this year due to bad weather.
This technique has been tested in India since 2018, but it only works if there's enough moisture in the air.
If it goes well, this could be a new way to help Delhi breathe easier during its worst pollution days.