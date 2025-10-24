Next Article
North Bengal: Floods force elephants, rhinos into human settlements
India
Heavy floods in north Bengal this October have swamped wildlife sanctuaries, forcing elephants, rhinos, and other animals into nearby villages.
With their homes underwater, animals and people are crossing paths more than ever—sometimes with tragic results.
Five human deaths in encounters with wild animals
Five people have died after encounters with wild animals, while the floods have also killed several animals, including rhinos and gaurs.
Forest teams are working around the clock to manage emergencies, rescue stranded wildlife, and help locals stay safe.
Experts warn that unless habitats are restored soon, these conflicts—and risks for both humans and animals—could get even worse.