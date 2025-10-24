UN's anti-terror response inadequate; Pakistan shielding terror groups: Jaishankar

Jaishankar calls for urgent action on terrorism

Jaishankar also pushed back against what he sees as unfairly "equating victims with perpetrators" in global debates, hinting at how India and Pakistan are sometimes lumped together on terrorism.

He said this isn't just India's problem—it's a global one that needs urgent attention.

He called out the UN's internal gridlock and polarization, pressing for real reforms so the organization can actually deliver on peace, security, and big goals like the Sustainable Development Goals.

Despite his criticisms, Jaishankar emphasized sticking with multilateralism and strengthening the UN, not giving up on it.