Bihar: Bus carrying pilgrims collides with truck, driver dies
On Friday, a bus full of pilgrims from Maharashtra crashed into a container truck on NH19 in Bihar's Gaya district.
The driver, just 40 years old, lost his life, and at least 15 passengers were injured after he tried to avoid an oncoming vehicle and lost control.
Villagers helped in rescue operation
Villagers nearby jumped in right away to pull people out of the badly damaged bus.
The injured were taken to Sherghati hospital—two are still fighting for their lives.
Over 26,000 deaths on national highways in 1st half 2025
The accident caused a major traffic jam but also highlights something bigger: India's highways remain risky.
In the first half of 2025 alone, over 26,000 people died on national highways—about 147 every day.
This crash on NH19 is a stark reminder of the dangers present on the country's busy roads.