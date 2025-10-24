Andhra bus fire: Vehicle had 16 challans for traffic violations

The Kaveri Travels bus that caught fire in Andhra Pradesh 's Kurnool district, killing at least 20 passengers, had a long history of traffic violations. The vehicle, which was headed to Bengaluru from Hyderabad , had 16 challans for traffic violations in Telangana worth ₹23,000 for offenses including overspeeding, dangerous driving, and wrong-side driving. It was also fined for entering no-entry zones (nine times) and unauthorized parking, as well as disobedience of orders and failure to carry a driving license.

Vehicle details Details of bus that caught fire The bus, a Scania model with registration number DD01N9490, was owned by Vemuri Kaveri Travels and operated by Vemuri Vinod Kumar of Rayagada, Odisha. It was purchased on May 2, 2018, and registered in Daman and Diu on August 8 of the same year. The vehicle was re-registered with Rayagada RTO on April 29, 2025, documents accessed by TOI showed.

Incident overview Bus caught fire after 2-wheeler collided with it Per reports, the bus fire incident occurred near Chinnatekuru after a two-wheeler collided with the vehicle, dragging it underneath and hitting the fuel tank. This resulted in an immediate explosion, and flames quickly spread throughout the vehicle. Per PTI, the fuel cap of the two-wheeler was also open. While about 12 passengers managed to escape before the fire spread, several others were trapped inside due to a jammed door caused by a short circuit.