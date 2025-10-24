Western Ghats marked as 'site of significant concern': Here's why
India's Western Ghats—a UNESCO World Heritage Site—have just been marked as a "site of significant concern" in the IUCN's October 2024 report.
This region is home to hundreds of threatened species, but faces mounting pressure from climate change, tourism, invasive plants, and big infrastructure projects.
Habitat loss threatens unique species
The Western Ghats aren't just a biodiversity hotspot—they support nearly 400 million people and host rare species you won't find anywhere else.
But habitat loss from plantations, tourism waste, and invasive species is putting unique plants and animals, like the Nilgiri tahr, at risk.
Freshwater ecosystems here are especially vulnerable to unplanned development.
Urgent conservation needed
The Ghats help regulate climate, water, and local livelihoods.
The IUCN is urging urgent conservation, linking it to global goals like the Kunming-Montreal Framework.
Protecting these forests isn't just about saving wildlife—it's about safeguarding the services that keep agriculture, health, and regional economies running.