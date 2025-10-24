Delhi to try out artificial rain on October 29 India Oct 24, 2025

Delhi is set to try out artificial rain for the first time on October 29, hoping to clear up its notorious post-Diwali air pollution.

If the weather cooperates, cloud seeding planes will release special chemicals into the sky—something the city tested with a trial flight this week.

The India Meteorological Department says clouds should be just right between October 28 and 30.