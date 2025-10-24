Zubeen Garg death probe: Singapore police to hand over evidence

Case so far

Zubeen Garg, a much-loved Indian singer, died under mysterious circumstances while swimming in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

Assam Police are treating it as an unnatural death and have arrested seven people—including festival organizers, his manager, band members, cousin, and security officers—on charges of murder, culpable homicide, and conspiracy. Over 60 FIRs have been filed.

Singapore's police haven't found signs of foul play so far but are still investigating under their Coroners Act, aiming to finish in 90 days.

Assam Police have recorded over 70 witness statements and plan to file a chargesheet soon, showing both countries are working closely on the case.