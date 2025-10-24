UP journalist hacked to death by unidentified assailants 

The main accused in the case, identified as Vishal, was arrested after a police encounter late Thursday night. Additional Commissioner of Police Ajay Pal Sharma said that evidence from the crime scene and eyewitness accounts linked Vishal and his accomplices to Singh's murder. A knife bought from Machhli Bazaar in Khuldabad was used in the attack, Sharma said.

Encounter aftermath

Vishal shot 3 times in legs

During the police encounter, Vishal was shot three times in his legs and has been admitted to a hospital for treatment. The police are now on the lookout for another suspect involved in this heinous crime. Two other suspects have also been detained for questioning as part of ongoing investigations. Preliminary investigations suggest that there was a dispute between Singh and the accused days before the incident. However, the exact reason for this disagreement is being probed.