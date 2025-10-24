Next Article
AI-generated big cats in Karnataka street fool netizens
India
On October 23, 2024, social media blew up with photos of leopards and tigers supposedly roaming the streets near Srirangapatna, Karnataka.
Locals and tourists freaked out, but news outlets quickly revealed the images were AI-generated fakes—no real big cats, just digital mischief causing unnecessary panic.
Deepfakes can cause real panic
This is a reminder that AI-generated deepfakes can spread fast and stir up real fear.
Wildlife experts say these hoaxes not only waste emergency resources but also distract from actual wildlife issues.
Authorities urge everyone to double-check wild claims online and report suspicious content, because in today's digital world, a fake post can cause real chaos.