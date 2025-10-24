Kurnool bus fire accident: 20 dead, including motorcyclist

A devastating bus fire on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru highway early Friday morning claimed 20 lives, including a motorcyclist. The Vemuri Kaveri Travels sleeper bus, traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru with 41 passengers, collided with a motorcycle in Andhra Pradesh's Kurnool district around 3am. The crash caused a fuel leak that sparked a fire, engulfing the bus within minutes.

Passengers asleep when fire broke out Many passengers—mostly in their twenties and thirties—were asleep when the fire broke out.

A short circuit jammed the main door, trapping people inside.

Some quick-thinking passengers managed to break windows to help others escape.

Both drivers got out safely.

Rescue teams faced challenges due to heavy rain Rescue teams rushed in despite heavy rain and darkness making things harder.

Firefighters, police, and medics worked through the night; 21 people survived but needed hospital care for injuries.