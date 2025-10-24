Man killed by employer over not receiving Diwali gift India Oct 24, 2025

A 27-year-old man, Nitesh Thackeray, was allegedly murdered by his employer in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, after an argument over not getting a Diwali gift.

Thackeray worked at a betel leaf shop run by Sujit Ganvir.

After the disagreement, Ganvir and five friends reportedly lured Thackeray out under the pretense of watching a movie and then attacked him at an isolated spot.