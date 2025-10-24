Next Article
Man killed by employer over not receiving Diwali gift
India
A 27-year-old man, Nitesh Thackeray, was allegedly murdered by his employer in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, after an argument over not getting a Diwali gift.
Thackeray worked at a betel leaf shop run by Sujit Ganvir.
After the disagreement, Ganvir and five friends reportedly lured Thackeray out under the pretense of watching a movie and then attacked him at an isolated spot.
All 6 accused arrested
Police arrested all six accused—including Ganvir—within an hour of the incident.
Investigations are still underway as authorities look into what led to this tragic escalation over something as simple as a festival gift.