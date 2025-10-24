LOADING...
Congress's Udit Raj claims family forcibly evicted from Delhi bungalow 
The bungalow is allotted to Udit Raj's wife

By Chanshimla Varah
Oct 24, 2025
04:52 pm
What's the story

Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged that his family was forcibly evicted from their Pandara Park bungalow in New Delhi, despite the matter being sub judice. The bungalow is officially allotted to his wife, retired Indian Revenue Service officer Seema Raj. She claimed she had paid the license fee until May 31 this year and repeatedly wrote to the Directorate of Estates asking for more time to arrange for another accommodation, citing her father's illness and death.

Unanswered requests

No official response yet

Seema explained that her superannuation retirement was on November 30, and claimed that she could've retained the accommodation for another six months. She also mentioned a court hearing scheduled for October 28 on a related matter. "The authorities came deliberately on a day when the courts are not open," she said.

Allegations made

Eviction 'selective,' 'motivated': Udit Raj

Udit, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from North West Delhi from 2014-19 before joining the Congress, alleged that the eviction was "selective" and "motivated." He claimed it targeted an opposition leader from a lower caste, while many upper-caste people continue to occupy government bungalows. "What difference would three or four more days make?" he asked.

Twitter Post

Udit shares video of items being removed

Unanswered calls

Udit tries to reach Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Udit also claimed that he tried to reach Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar but couldn't get through. "No higher official is available on call. Nobody is telling me anything," Udit was quoted as saying by PTI. Sharing videos of the alleged eviction, he said all "my household goods are being forcibly thrown onto the road."