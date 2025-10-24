Congress's Udit Raj claims family forcibly evicted from Delhi bungalow 

Congress leader Udit Raj has alleged that his family was forcibly evicted from their Pandara Park bungalow in New Delhi , despite the matter being sub judice. The bungalow is officially allotted to his wife, retired Indian Revenue Service officer Seema Raj. She claimed she had paid the license fee until May 31 this year and repeatedly wrote to the Directorate of Estates asking for more time to arrange for another accommodation, citing her father's illness and death.

Unanswered requests No official response yet Seema explained that her superannuation retirement was on November 30, and claimed that she could've retained the accommodation for another six months. She also mentioned a court hearing scheduled for October 28 on a related matter. "The authorities came deliberately on a day when the courts are not open," she said.

Allegations made Eviction 'selective,' 'motivated': Udit Raj Udit, who was a Bharatiya Janata Party MP from North West Delhi from 2014-19 before joining the Congress, alleged that the eviction was "selective" and "motivated." He claimed it targeted an opposition leader from a lower caste, while many upper-caste people continue to occupy government bungalows. "What difference would three or four more days make?" he asked.

Twitter Post Udit shares video of items being removed आज मेरे निवास जो उनकी पत्नी श्रीमती सीमा राज जी के नाम से अलाट है, C-1/38, पंडारा पार्क, नई दिल्ली को एक महीने का अतिरिक्त समय के लिए कोर्ट के माध्यम से समय मांगा गया है और 28 अक्टूबर को इसकी सुनवाई है, कोर्ट के नोटिस के बावजूद भाजपा के नेताओं के इशारे पर आज जबरदस्ती सामान रोड… pic.twitter.com/jPnBT8OVgp — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) October 24, 2025