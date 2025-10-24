Mahua Moitra's 'I agree' to anti-India Diwali post sparks outrage

One X user wrote, "She agreed with an insult to every Indian celebrating Diwali. The same MP who stays silent on Bengal's chaos suddenly finds her voice when it's about mocking India." Another user said, "Mahua Moitra siding with an anti-India rant against Diwali isn't shocking." The Bharatiya Janata Party 's (BJP) West Bengal unit also slammed Moitra for her comments. They accused her of having "anti-India and anti-Hindu sentiment" and said she "believes Bangladesh is better than India."

Clarification issued

I mistakenly replied to the offensive video: Moitra

In light of the controversy, Moitra clarified that she had mistakenly replied "I agree" to the offensive video while traveling. She said she intended to agree with a different post and apologized for not checking her feed properly. "Just clarifying my Twitter feed was showing a lot of videos and I meant to say 'I agree' to a video just below the racist one by some Nate," she wrote on X.