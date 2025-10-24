'NDA will break own record': Modi kickstarts Bihar election campaign

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)'s election campaign in Bihar's Samastipur on Friday, stating, "Bihar will keep 'jungle raj' at bay; vote for good governance." Speaking at a public rally, he said he was overwhelmed by the love he has received. "The mood that is there in Samastipur and Mithila, the only true thing is 'nayi raftaar se chalega Bihar, jab fir se aayegi NDA sarkar.'"

Rahul Jibe at Rahul Gandhi The PM also took a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. He said those who carry the Constitution are "simply misleading" the people. He reiterated his "jungle raj" claim against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), accusing them of obstructing development and creating obstacles during their time in power. "The RJD left no stone unturned to damage Bihar. It was RJD taking revenge on the people of Bihar, even threatening Congress to withdraw support if they wanted to help...BJP-NDA government," he said.

Accusations RJD taking revenge on Bihar's people: Modi He called the opposition alliance a "lathbandhan" (coalition of criminals) with leaders out on bail. "These people are out on bail in scams worth thousands of crores. Those who are out on bail are out on bail in theft cases," he said. The PM also expressed confidence that NDA will win its biggest mandate ever in Bihar, citing victories in Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh as proof of good governance under NDA rule.

Bihar NDA will break all records: PM He said under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, Bihar will break all records. "Entire Bihar is saying 'phir ek baar NDA sarkar... phir ek baar sushasan sarkar,'" the prime minister said. Kumar's endorsement came after the opposition Mahagathbandhan alliance slammed the ruling parties for their hesitation to choose a chief ministerial candidate. The Mahagathbandhan on Thursday announced RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as their CM face.