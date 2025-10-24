Calcutta HC lifts stay on FIRs against BJP's Suvendu Adhikari
The Calcutta High Court has taken away the special protection that stopped new FIRs from being filed against Suvendu Adhikari, BJP MLA and Leader of Opposition in West Bengal.
This legal shield had been in place since December 2022.
While the court dismissed 15 out of 26 old FIRs against him, it also ordered a joint CBI and West Bengal police team to dig deeper into four other cases.
Implications of court's decision
With his interim protection gone, Adhikari now faces the possibility of fresh cases and tougher investigations—right in the middle of a heated political climate.
His lawyers have until Monday to fight this change, but for now, he's under more scrutiny than before.
The court's move could shape not just his future but also potentially influence how legal battles play out for opposition leaders in West Bengal.