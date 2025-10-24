Bus fire in Andhra Pradesh kills at least 20 people

Survivors describe chaos, panic

Survivors like Ashwin and Jayant Kushwaha described the chaos as they smashed windows to escape while others were trapped inside.

Locals rushed in to help pull people from the burning bus before rescue teams arrived.

Most of the injured are being treated at Kurnool Government Hospital.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has shared his condolences and promised support for victims' families, while police continue their investigation into how this tragedy happened.