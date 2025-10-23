BigBasket records 500% growth in festive sales during Diwali

BigBasket , the online grocery platform owned by the Tata Group, has reported a massive 500% year-on-year (YoY) growth in festive sales during Diwali 2025. The spike was mainly driven by a surge in demand for electronics such as iPhones , home appliances, lighting accessories, and audio devices. This trend was further supported by BigBasket's partnership with Croma for instant delivery of these products.

Shopping trends Surge in gold, silver coin sales on Dhanteras The festive shopping season started 15 days ahead of Diwali, with early sales kicking off in the first week of October. On Dhanteras, BigBasket recorded a massive spike in gold and silver coin sales compared to last year. This shows how consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms for their festive purchases.

Category performance Traditional festive categories also saw impressive growth Along with electronics, traditional festive categories on BigBasket also witnessed impressive growth. Pooja essentials grew by 35%, while fresh flowers and leaves saw a 45% increase in demand. The company's Daivya Sparsh line of devotional products, such as agarbattis and dhoops, recorded a whopping 90% growth during this festive season.

Product surge Spike in demand for Diwali sweets, chocolates BigBasket also witnessed a huge spike in demand for Diwali sweets and chocolates, which grew by 50%. Even crockery and utensils saw a staggering 170% increase in demand. These numbers indicate that consumers are not just sticking to electronics but are also investing heavily in traditional festive items this season.