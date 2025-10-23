India's GDP to grow 6.9% in FY26, says Deloitte

Deloitte India has projected a robust growth for the Indian economy, estimating a GDP increase of 6.7-6.9% in the current fiscal year. The forecast is based on strong domestic demand and policy reforms such as GST 2.0. This is an improvement over Deloitte's previous estimate by 0.3% points and matches the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) 's projection for FY26 economic growth at 6.8%.

Economic outlook Consumer spending to rise during festive quarter Deloitte India's 'India Economic Outlook' report highlights the country's resilience and growth potential. The report predicts a similar GDP growth rate for the next fiscal year, albeit with greater variation due to trade and investment uncertainties. Rumki Majumdar, an economist at Deloitte India, said consumer spending is expected to rise during the festive quarter, paving the way for strong private investment as businesses prepare for higher demand.

Trade expectations Global headwinds still pose risks to growth Majumdar also noted that India is expected to finalize a trade deal with the US and EU by year-end, which should boost overall investment sentiments. He said, "Strong growth in the first and third quarters is likely to drive overall annual growth." However, global headwinds still pose risks to this fiscal year's growth, including rising trade uncertainties and India's failure to secure a trade deal with the United States.