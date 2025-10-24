Mumbai man kills ex-girlfriend, then himself over breakup India Oct 24, 2025

In a heartbreaking incident on Friday, 24-year-old Sonu Barai allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend Manisha Yadav multiple times in Mumbai's Kalachowki area.

The attack happened after Yadav ended their relationship two weeks earlier.

Barai, upset and suspecting she was seeing someone else, confronted her near Digvijay Mill with a kitchen knife.

Yadav tried to escape into a nearby Aastha Maternity and Surgical Nursing Home, but Barai followed and attacked her again before taking his own life.