Mumbai man kills ex-girlfriend, then himself over breakup
In a heartbreaking incident on Friday, 24-year-old Sonu Barai allegedly stabbed his ex-girlfriend Manisha Yadav multiple times in Mumbai's Kalachowki area.
The attack happened after Yadav ended their relationship two weeks earlier.
Barai, upset and suspecting she was seeing someone else, confronted her near Digvijay Mill with a kitchen knife.
Yadav tried to escape into a nearby Aastha Maternity and Surgical Nursing Home, but Barai followed and attacked her again before taking his own life.
Investigation underway
Yadav is currently in critical condition at JJ Hospital, while Barai was declared dead at KEM Hospital.
Kalachowki police are investigating—collecting evidence at the scene and registering an FIR.
Once Yadav is stable, police will record statements from her and witnesses to understand what led up to this tragedy.