Chhattisgarh HC: Daughters can't claim dad's property if he died
The Chhattisgarh High Court just clarified that if a father passed away before 1956, his daughters can't claim a share in his property.
This came up when a woman from Sarguja tried to get her part of her late dad's ancestral land, but the court stuck to the old Mitakshara law, which only let sons inherit back then.
Court's ruling on gender bias in property rights
It's a big reminder that the year someone died really changes who can inherit family property in India.
The court pointed to Supreme Court decisions from 2020 and 2022, stressing that the Hindu Succession Act (which gave daughters equal rights) doesn't apply to cases before 1956.
So, if you're dealing with really old inheritance issues, the old rules still decide who gets what—highlighting how gender equality in property rights is still a work in progress.