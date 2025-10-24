Chhattisgarh HC: Daughters can't claim dad's property if he died

Court's ruling on gender bias in property rights

It's a big reminder that the year someone died really changes who can inherit family property in India.

The court pointed to Supreme Court decisions from 2020 and 2022, stressing that the Hindu Succession Act (which gave daughters equal rights) doesn't apply to cases before 1956.

So, if you're dealing with really old inheritance issues, the old rules still decide who gets what—highlighting how gender equality in property rights is still a work in progress.