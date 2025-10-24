Next Article
Delhi's air quality is 'very poor': Is it safe to exercise?
India
Delhi's air quality has dropped into the "very poor" and "severe" range, which means exercising outside right now can actually harm your lungs and heart—like smoking a pack of cigarettes a day.
Health experts are advising residents to move their workouts indoors or pick times when the air isn't as bad.
When to exercise outdoors
Dr. Neeraj Nischal from AIIMS Delhi suggests waiting until mid-morning for outdoor exercise, since pollution usually dips a bit then.
But even N95 masks aren't a perfect fix—they make breathing harder during intense workouts.
Dr. Neetu Jain from PSRI Hospital recommends skipping outdoor activities if AQI goes over 200 and choosing indoor options like yoga or treadmill runs, especially for kids, older adults, or anyone with health issues.