Maharashtra doctor dies by suicide, accusing cops of rape, harassment 

A woman doctor employed at a government hospital in Maharashtra 's Satara district allegedly died by suicide on Thursday. She was found dead in a hotel room, with a suicide note written on her palm. In the note, she accused two police officers of rape and sexual harassment over five months. The accused are Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) Gopal Badane and officer Prashant Bankar.

Allegations detailed Note alleged rape, mental harassment In her note, the doctor, identified as Dr. Sampada Munde, alleged that she was raped multiple times by PSI Badane and was mentally harassed by officer Bankar. The police have since sent her body for a post-mortem examination and are conducting a forensic analysis of the note written on her hand. The doctor died amid an ongoing dispute between her and the district police over a medical examination, sources told NDTV.

Ongoing probe Investigation underway According to the sources, the two parties had an altercation before a departmental inquiry was launched against the doctor. Dr. Munde had approached her superior, stating that she was being treated unfairly, and had threatened suicide if the alleged mistreatment continued. No official statements have been released by the accused officers or their department regarding these allegations.