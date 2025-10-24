Delhi to try artificial rain to combat pollution
Delhi is about to try artificial rain for the first time on October 29, 2024, during the period of heavy pollution that follows Diwali.
With cloudy skies expected, the city hopes this experiment will help clear out the heavy pollution that usually follows the festival.
Cloud seeding explained
Cloud seeding means adding compounds like silver iodide and sodium chloride to clouds so they produce rain.
The idea is that this extra rain washes away harmful particles like PM2.5 and PM10, which could bring Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) below 100—much safer for everyone.
Experts weigh in on the project
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called this move a "scientific innovation" and hopes it will inspire other polluted cities if it works.
Experts involved in the project, such as Professor Manindra Agrawal, point out that it is a quick fix for smog after Diwali, not a long-term answer, but it could give people some much-needed relief right now.