India's forests now among top 10 carbon sinks: FAO report

Globally, forests pulled in around 3.6 billion tons of CO2 per year, but nearly 2.8 billion tons went right back into the air due to deforestation. Europe and Asia were top regions for carbon absorption, while the Americas and Africa lost ground mostly because of tree loss.

Importance of protecting forests for climate

Together, the top 10 countries—including Russia, China, the US, Brazil, India, and others—account for nearly 90% of the world's forest carbon capture.

This shows just how crucial it is to protect forests if we want real progress against climate change—something that affects all of us, now and in the years ahead.