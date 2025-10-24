India's forests now among top 10 carbon sinks: FAO report
India has made it to the top 10 countries for soaking up CO2 through its forests, according to a 2025 UN FAO report.
From 2021 to 2025, India's forests absorbed about 150 million tons of CO2 each year—a big deal for the planet's climate.
Global picture of forest carbon absorption
Globally, forests pulled in around 3.6 billion tons of CO2 per year, but nearly 2.8 billion tons went right back into the air due to deforestation.
Europe and Asia were top regions for carbon absorption, while the Americas and Africa lost ground mostly because of tree loss.
Importance of protecting forests for climate
Together, the top 10 countries—including Russia, China, the US, Brazil, India, and others—account for nearly 90% of the world's forest carbon capture.
This shows just how crucial it is to protect forests if we want real progress against climate change—something that affects all of us, now and in the years ahead.