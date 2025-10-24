Next Article
Noida: Men who molested woman in video arrested
India
In Noida's Sector 51, two men—Mohit Baisoya (23) and Prince Baisoya (25)—were arrested for allegedly harassing a woman and making obscene gestures near a hotel on October 21, 2024.
The woman recorded the incident, and once the video spread online, police moved quickly to catch the accused on October 23 near Hoshiarpur traffic signal.
Accused identified using local tips, electronic surveillance
Police used local tips and electronic surveillance to identify and arrest the duo.
A case was filed under laws covering insulting modesty, criminal intimidation, and provoking breach of peace.
It also came out that Mohit had a prior case for rioting, trespass, and criminal intimidation back in 2018.