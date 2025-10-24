Ad legend Piyush Pandey (70) passes away; Ogilvy issues statement

Born in 1955, Pandey joined Ogilvy India in 1982 and soon shifted from client servicing to creative work. He crafted classics like Asian Paints's Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Fevicol's Egg film, Cadbury's Kuch Khaas Hai, and the Pulse Polio Do Boond Zindagi Ke campaign. His ideas helped Ogilvy stay India's top ad agency for 12 years.

His achievements and impact on Indian advertising

Pandey was the first Asian to lead the Cannes Lions jury in 2004 and won honors like the CLIO Lifetime Achievement Award (2012) and Padma Shri (year not specified).

He changed Indian advertising by bringing real emotion, culture, and language into ads—leaving a legacy that shaped how brands connect with people today.