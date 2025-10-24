Next Article
Maharashtra: Dalit man kidnapped, beaten, urinated on by 11 men
India
On October 19, a 22-year-old Dalit man was allegedly kidnapped and brutally assaulted by a group of 11 men near a hospital in Sonai village, Ahilyanagar district.
The attackers, led by Sambhaji Lande, reportedly beat him with sticks and kicks, used casteist slurs, urinated on him, and later abandoned him near a college ground.
The victim needed hospital care after the assault.
3 suspects arrested, search for others continues
Police have arrested three suspects so far, including the main accused, while the search continues for the others.
A case has been filed under laws protecting Scheduled Castes and Tribes.
Local leader Prakash Ambedkar has urged authorities to use stricter organized crime laws (MCOCA) in this case and has assured the victim's family of full support.