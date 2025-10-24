Bengaluru is India's 9th most unfaithful city
Bengaluru has landed at number 9 among India's most unfaithful cities, says the Ashley Madison June 2025 Report.
The city makes up 17% of users on Gleeden, with most between 30 and 45 years old.
Over half of these survey respondents admitted to cheating—7% physically, 12% emotionally, and 34% both.
Tier-2, tier-3 cities are catching up
While Delhi NCR still leads with the most cities in the top 20, places like Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) and Bengaluru show that cheating isn't just a metro thing anymore.
Tier-2 and tier-3 cities are catching up fast.
Cheating isn't just physical anymore
It's not just about physical attraction—emotional dissatisfaction and unmet needs are big reasons people are straying, especially in urban, professional circles.
The study points to changing relationship dynamics in India's cities, with more people turning to digital platforms to fill emotional gaps.