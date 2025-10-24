Unseasonal rains, crop diseases threaten India's coffee output

USDA revises India's coffee production estimates

With rains likely to last into early November, coffee berries aren't ripening evenly and many are dropping early—especially for Arabica.

Robusta yields are also lower than hoped, despite a promising start.

The USDA now expects India to produce about six million bags of coffee for 2025-26, which is less than the Coffee Board's earlier estimate of about 6.7 million bags.

Climate change is making things tough not just here but also for coffee growers in Brazil, Vietnam, and Indonesia, so your daily cup could feel the impact.