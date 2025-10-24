Indian advertising legend Piyush Pandey (70) passes away India Oct 24, 2025

Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India's most memorable ads, has passed away at 70.

Known for classics like Hamara Bajaj and Cadbury's Kuch Khas Hai, he started at Ogilvy in 1982 and eventually led the company globally.

His knack for storytelling and relatable ads truly shaped Indian advertising.