Indian advertising legend Piyush Pandey (70) passes away
Piyush Pandey, the creative mind behind some of India's most memorable ads, has passed away at 70.
Known for classics like Hamara Bajaj and Cadbury's Kuch Khas Hai, he started at Ogilvy in 1982 and eventually led the company globally.
His knack for storytelling and relatable ads truly shaped Indian advertising.
Pandey's campaigns became part of pop culture
Pandey's campaigns—like Asian Paints's Har Ghar Kuch Kehta Hai, Fevicol's witty spots, Vodafone's ZooZoos, and the political Abki Baar Modi Sarkar—became part of pop culture.
He and his brother Prasoon were the first Asians to win the Lion St Mark lifetime achievement award at Cannes Lions.
Honored with a Padma Shri, Pandey leaves a lasting legacy in the world of ads.