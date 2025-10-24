'Only 2-3 were awake': Passengers narrate Kurnool bus fire horror 

A Volvo bus carrying 41 passengers from Hyderabad to Bengaluru caught fire in Andhra Pradesh 's Kurnool district early Friday morning. The incident left at least 20 people dead, per ANI. The fire broke out after the bus collided with a motorcycle around 3:00 am-3:30am, according to eyewitness accounts. Most passengers were asleep at the time of the accident, and many who were awake escaped by breaking windows.

Escape efforts Passengers broke emergency windows to escape Eyewitnesses described a harrowing scene as passengers tried to escape the burning bus. One passenger, Jayant Kushwaha, told ANI that he woke up around 2:30am to find the bus on fire. "Only two three people were awake. We yelled fire and woke everybody up. The doors were locked. We couldn't locate the drivers. We broke the emergency window as the main door was locked....Many people jumped out of the bus by breaking the windows," Jayant said.

Ongoing investigation More accounts Another eyewitness, Ashwin, said around 20 people managed to get out of the bus, but others were trapped inside due to locked exits. Ashwin stated he was the one who alerted the driver to the fire on the window side. Sleeper buses, which frequently travel long distances, are outfitted with curtains to provide privacy. "Since it's a sleeper...We don't know how many people are there or who is there due to...curtains," passenger Harika, who managed to escape, told NDTV.