Chhath Puja 2025: PM Modi invites people to share songs
With Chhath Puja just around the corner, PM Modi is inviting everyone to share their favorite festival songs on social media.
He's even promised to share some, hoping to spotlight the rich culture behind this tradition.
Chhath Puja is especially big in Bihar, Jharkhand, and eastern Uttar Pradesh.
What is Chhath Puja?
Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and his sister, Chhathi Maiya.
People come together for rituals like taking holy dips, fasting with simple foods like jaggery and rice, and offering prayers at sunrise and sunset by rivers or ponds.
The festival is all about spiritual renewal, purity, and connecting with nature—something that brings thousands together every year.