Chhath Puja 2025: PM Modi invites people to share songs

What is Chhath Puja?

Chhath Puja is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God and his sister, Chhathi Maiya.

People come together for rituals like taking holy dips, fasting with simple foods like jaggery and rice, and offering prayers at sunrise and sunset by rivers or ponds.

The festival is all about spiritual renewal, purity, and connecting with nature—something that brings thousands together every year.