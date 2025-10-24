'I love Mohammad' posters in JNU spark controversy, communal tension fears India Oct 24, 2025

On October 22, posters saying "I Love Mohammad" popped up near Barak Hostel and the Open Air Theatre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).

University staff took them down fast, aiming to keep things calm ahead of the student union elections on November 4.

The administration is treating the matter seriously due to its potential to incite communal tension, especially since this phrase has caused controversy in other parts of the country recently.