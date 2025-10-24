'I love Mohammad' posters in JNU spark controversy, communal tension fears
On October 22, posters saying "I Love Mohammad" popped up near Barak Hostel and the Open Air Theatre at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU).
University staff took them down fast, aiming to keep things calm ahead of the student union elections on November 4.
The administration is treating the matter seriously due to its potential to incite communal tension, especially since this phrase has caused controversy in other parts of the country recently.
JNUSU President's take
JNUSU President Vaibhav Meena said these kinds of slogans shouldn't appear on university campuses, especially after they've sparked protests elsewhere.
He emphasized that while everyone's religious freedom matters, anything that could stir up communal trouble doesn't belong in public spaces—least of all at a university.
ABVP's stance
The ABVP JNU unit also spoke out, calling the posters an attempt to divide students and disrupt JNU's diverse environment.
They stressed that keeping harmony on campus is more important than ever right now.