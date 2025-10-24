Next Article
Low-pressure area forms over southeast Bay of Bengal
India
A new low-pressure area has formed over the southeast Bay of Bengal and is expected to strengthen by Saturday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Warm sea temperatures are helping this system intensify, which could mean stronger winds and more rain in the coming days.
Fishermen advised to stay ashore
Starting October 26, rainfall is expected in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema.
Winds may reach up to 55km/h, making conditions rough at sea.
The IMD has advised fishermen to stay ashore for safety, as heavy rain and strong winds are possible if the system gets stronger.