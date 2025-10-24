Bengaluru-Mumbai superfast train to cut journey time by 5 hours

Big news for travelers: a new superfast train between Bengaluru and Mumbai is coming soon, cutting the journey from a tiring 23 hours down to around 18 hours. Announced by Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the train will run through key Karnataka cities like Tumakuru, Davanagere, Haveri, Hubballi-Dharwad, and Belagavi.

The train will only stop at major cities in Karnataka The train will only stop at major cities in Karnataka—so you get where you're going quicker.

It is likely to start from Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) and ends at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (Mumbai), covering 1,227km.

This should ease rail traffic and give everyone a speedier alternative to crowded busses or pricey flights.

Station upgrades in the works To support this new route, both Bengaluru and Mumbai stations are getting much-needed upgrades.

Expect smoother journeys and better facilities once these improvements roll out.