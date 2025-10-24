Next Article
Bank holidays for Chhath Puja in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal
Heads up if you're in Bihar, Jharkhand, or West Bengal—banks will be closed for Chhath Puja this year.
Bihar and Jharkhand branches are taking a break on October 27 and 28, 2025, while West Bengal banks will be shut just on October 27.
So, if you need to visit your branch, it's best to plan ahead.
Digital banking will be unaffected
No need to stress about your digital payments—mobile apps, net banking, and ATMs will keep running like usual during the holidays.
Only physical branches in these three states are affected; everywhere else in India, banks are open as normal.