Bank holidays for Chhath Puja in Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal India Oct 24, 2025

Heads up if you're in Bihar, Jharkhand, or West Bengal—banks will be closed for Chhath Puja this year.

Bihar and Jharkhand branches are taking a break on October 27 and 28, 2025, while West Bengal banks will be shut just on October 27.

So, if you need to visit your branch, it's best to plan ahead.